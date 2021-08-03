Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 36.6% in July

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $79,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,753,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $476.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.60. Chemed has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.