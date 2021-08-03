Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPK opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

