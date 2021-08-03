Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.