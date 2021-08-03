Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,269.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

