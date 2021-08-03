China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 138,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 993,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Pharma by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 1,015.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares during the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Pharma alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI remained flat at $$0.81 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.