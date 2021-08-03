Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.75

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 259292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

