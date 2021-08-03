Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

CHR stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.59 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

