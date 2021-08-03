Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,056 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.