Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $85.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

