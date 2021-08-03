Cipher Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,793.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Cipher has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $136,445.98 and $108,793.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00384853 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $334.00 or 0.00865005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

