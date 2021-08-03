Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 87,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

