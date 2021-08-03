Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80.

