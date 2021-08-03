Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United States Lime & Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.33. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

