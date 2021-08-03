Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,256 Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Horizon Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Gohl bought 7,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,491.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,994.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.69. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

