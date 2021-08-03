Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 11,552 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65.

