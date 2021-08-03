Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 25,554 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

