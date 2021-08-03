Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDCVF remained flat at $$50.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95. Vicat has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

