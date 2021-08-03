Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDCVF remained flat at $$50.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95. Vicat has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $51.01.
About Vicat
