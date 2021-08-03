Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of CIVB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.82. 40,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

