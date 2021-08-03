Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 815,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

