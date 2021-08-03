ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CTR opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.