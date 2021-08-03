Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in July

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth $587,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of CLNN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

