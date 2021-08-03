Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. 65,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

