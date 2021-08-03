CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.