CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.
Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
