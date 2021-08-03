CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) vs. Lufax (NYSE:LU) Financial Survey

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.84 $16.64 million $0.24 15.96 Lufax $7.98 billion 2.32 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.92

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CNFinance and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 4 7 0 2.50

Lufax has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 114.60%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than CNFinance.

Summary

Lufax beats CNFinance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

