CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 7,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,209,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 47,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 630,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 160,255 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,318. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 30.80%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

