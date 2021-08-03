Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.60. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$118.13, with a volume of 63,822 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.3999989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

