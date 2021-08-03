Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $27.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

CHRS opened at $13.10 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.