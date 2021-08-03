Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cohu worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

