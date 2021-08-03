Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cohu worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 420.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

