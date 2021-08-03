Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,765,000 after acquiring an additional 291,017 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

