Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,782. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $890.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 198,329 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

