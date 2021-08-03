Colliers Securities Comments on Transcat, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $65.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $65.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.