Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCHWF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

OTCMKTS CCHWF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 265,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.