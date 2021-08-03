Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.