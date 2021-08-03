Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.
COLM opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.
