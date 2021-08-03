Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $101.41, but opened at $105.50. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $104.18, with a volume of 1,596 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

