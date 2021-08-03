Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 515,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,856. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.