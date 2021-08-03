Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. 668,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516,856. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

