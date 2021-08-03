Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $296.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 170,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

