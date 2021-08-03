CommScope Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,540 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,111% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
