CommScope Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,540 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,111% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.