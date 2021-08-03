Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Summit Insights raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.08. 384,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,308. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.91, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.43. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,347,210.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 308,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 74.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 69.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.