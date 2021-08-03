Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 196.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.43. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

