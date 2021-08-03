Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.86 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

NYSE LYV opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.