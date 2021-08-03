Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 322 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $484.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.28 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

