Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 6,290 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,269.00, a PEG ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

