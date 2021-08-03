Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 8,993 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

