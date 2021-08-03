Comparing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Business First Bancshares and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banner 0 2 1 1 2.75

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. Banner has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Business First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Banner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Banner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 2.80 $29.99 million $2.05 11.26 Banner $617.76 million 2.93 $115.93 million $3.37 15.43

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Business First Bancshares pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 25.37% 13.83% 1.35% Banner 28.76% 10.68% 1.14%

Summary

Banner beats Business First Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, debit and credit cards, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates approximately 42 full-service banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 155 branch offices, including 152 Banner Bank branches and three Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 18 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

