Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.50.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. 58,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,611. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

