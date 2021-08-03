Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.50.

Compass Group stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

