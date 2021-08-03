Computacenter (LON:CCC) PT Raised to GBX 3,300

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 2,742 ($35.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,953 ($25.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,778 ($36.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,638.20.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

