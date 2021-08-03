Computacenter (LON:CCC) PT Raised to GBX 3,300

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 2,742 ($35.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,953 ($25.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,778 ($36.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,638.20.
About Computacenter
